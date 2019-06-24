Microsoft is planning to launch in 2020 a foldable surface that would run Android apps and iCloud in Windows 10, according to media reports.

According to Jeff Lin, Associate Director, Consumer Electronics at IHS Markit, the foldable surface is expected to have two 9-inch screens with a 4:3 aspect ratio, Forbes reported on Sunday.

The device would be powered by the new version of Windows 10, named Windows Core OS or WCOS, also known as Windows Lite, geared for a dual-display user interface.

Although it is not yet confirmed when Microsoft will make the announcement about the device, it will have a 10nm Intel Lakefield processor, with an always-on connectivity function for LTE or 5G.

Earlier in 2019, Lenovo showcased what it described as the “World’s First Foldable PC”, expected to launch this year. The device can be folded in half like a book and looks like a big tablet when opened up.