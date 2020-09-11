The price and release date of the Next Generation Xbox game console has been announced. Microsoft’s Xbox Series X launched on November 10 and made available for sale in India with a price tag of Rs 49,990. It has been dubbed the most powerful console in the world by Microsoft, which will come with 4K graphics and solid-state drive feature. Its loading time will be much faster than earlier video game hardware. Along with Xbox X, Microsoft has also launched Xbox Series S and considered it as the smallest Xbox Console. Xbox Series X and Series S price in India were revealed in a Facebook Post by the official Xbox India page. Also Read - Microsoft confirms it is not working on a streaming-only Xbox

Also Read - Microsoft Surprises Nine-year-old Who Gave Up Xbox To Donate Blankets: Watch Video

Both new Xbox series will come with 512 GB custom NVMe SSDs. The company has decided to increase the storage keeping in mind the current market of the game. The new Xbox will also feature 4K upscaling. The lower price model Xbox Series S has also been announced by Microsoft. It will be available for sale in India for Rs 34,990. Both consoles will be launched in India on 10 November. Their global pre-order will start from 22 September. However, there is currently no disclosure about the pre-order of these two consoles in India. The price of the Xbox Series X and Series S has been announced in India from the Xbox India page. They will be sold from Amazon India website. Also Read - Microsoft launches new Xbox One X console

Along with Console, Microsoft will also introduce Family Safety F, which will support both Android and iOS. Through this app, parents will be able to monitor their children’s gaming activities. Gaming activities will sync across all devices on a single app. Parents will also be able to decide the time for children to play games in the app.

The Xbox Series S is said to be the more economical and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X. It can come with 7.5GB of usable RAM and supports 1080p or 1440p gaming, with 4 teraflops of GPU performance.