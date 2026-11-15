Microsoft warns outlook and teams users of phishing emails after major outage

Microsoft’s first updates on X blamed “elevated load” across several regions. Hours later, it said traffic had not gone up at all. A number of servers had become unexpectedly unavailable after failing automated health checks, and their workload landed on the servers still running, straining those too.

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Microsoft is still recovering from a massive global outage that affected users in more than 70 countries

New Delhi: Microsoft 365 services remained down for more than 24 hours on November 12. Following the disruption, the company has issued an email warning to Outlook and Teams users. Microsoft has alerted Outlook and Teams users that cybercriminals are exploiting the outage to send phishing emails.

Microsoft has urged organisations to verify service alerts through the Microsoft 365 Admin Center and investigate suspicious emails.

Company Issues Statement:

In a post, the company said, “Microsoft Threat Intelligence observed an active phishing campaign exploiting the Microsoft 365 service disruption on November 12. These messages are being sent under the guise of Microsoft 365 service health notifications and reference the legitimate Exchange Online incident EX1550543.”

The company further stated, “On November 13, Microsoft detected phishing emails falsely claiming that some messages had been held during the service outage. The emails warn users that these messages will be deleted within 24 hours unless they click on a link to restore them.”

Warning organisations, Microsoft said they should verify their Safe Links policies, investigate potential user interactions, and confirm service disruptions directly through the Microsoft 365 Admin Center.

Microsoft said the subject lines of these messages follow an ‘OUTAGE’ pattern. The sender display names use organisation-specific prefixes, followed by terms such as ‘Outage Notification’ or ‘Service Health’.

The campaign uses three domains:

moments-notice[.]com

planetmaison[.]com

newbooker[.]com

The emails contain SendGrid click-tracking links that redirect users to reallifeaccounting[.]com, including the /themelist0.html path. Similar messages were sent to organisations across several regions of the United States.

The activity resembles credential phishing, although there has been no confirmation so far that credentials were collected or malware was delivered.

Security teams can use Microsoft Defender for Office 365 Threat Explorer and Microsoft Defender XDR Advanced Hunting, including the EmailEvents, EmailUrlInfo and UrlClickEvents tables, to identify suspicious messages, investigate URLs contained in them, and track user clicks.

The company said that if Microsoft Defender for Office 365 Safe Links is configured correctly, it can help protect users from clicking on malicious URLs. Microsoft reiterated that organisations should review their Safe Links policies, investigate potential user activity, and verify service disruptions directly through the Microsoft 365 Admin Center.