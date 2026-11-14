Microsoft services resume worldwide after 36-hr outage: Outlook, Teams, Copilot back online; What caused the breakdown?

Microsoft has resolved its global outage after more than 36 hours, restoring Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services. The disruption affected users in over 70 countries, including businesses, government agencies and airlines.

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Microsoft services resume worldwide after 36-hr outage: Outlook, Teams, Copilot back online; What caused the breakdown? (Image by Al Drago/Pixabay)

Microsoft has resolved its global outage after more than 36 hours of disruption, restoring access to Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services. The company confirmed early on Saturday, November 14, that it had fixed the technical issue responsible for the disruption. The outage affected millions of users across more than 70 countries, disrupting emails, workplace communication and other business operations. Several companies, government institutions and individual users faced difficulties accessing Microsoft’s services.

Microsoft said users of Outlook, Teams and Copilot should no longer face problems. However, the company is continuing to monitor its systems and clear pending emails. It has also apologised to customers and promised to release a detailed report explaining the cause of the outage.

Microsoft outage: What happened?

The disruption began on Thursday, November 12, when users started reporting problems accessing their Exchange Online mailboxes. The issue gradually spread to several Microsoft 365 applications, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot, SharePoint, Planner and To Do.

While some features of Microsoft Teams, such as basic messaging and online meetings, continued to work, services linked to Exchange Online faced problems. These included calendar access and meeting scheduling.

Copilot users also reported difficulties opening chats and retrieving work-related information stored in emails, calendars and files.

What caused the Microsoft 365 global outage?

Microsoft traced the disruption to a technical problem linked to an earlier network capacity upgrade. The issue surfaced after a more recent network change, causing problems across its infrastructure and making several servers unavailable.

The company said it had found no evidence of a cyberattack or malicious activity behind the disruption. It also ruled out artificial intelligence (AI) or AI agents as the cause.

In one of its updates, Microsoft clarified: “This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI / agents.”

The company worked on several measures to restore services, including restarting affected servers, shifting traffic away from problematic infrastructure and applying software fixes. However, the recovery process took longer than expected because some servers faced problems again after being brought back online.

Microsoft outage: Impact on businesses and airlines

The disruption affected more than just email services. Businesses, government departments, financial institutions and other organisations faced difficulties carrying out routine work. According to reports, the outage affected users in 74 countries and territories. Several organisations also had to rely on alternative communication methods while Microsoft’s services remained unavailable.

In India, IndiGo warned passengers that its email support services were affected and that customer emails might not reach the airline. It advised people requiring urgent assistance to use its website or mobile application.

Air India, meanwhile, said its flight operations and customer support channels were functioning normally. The airline temporarily rerouted its email traffic to ensure that customer messages continued to reach its teams.

The outage also affected connections between Microsoft 365 and AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Claude. Their Microsoft 365 connectors faced problems accessing workplace information, including emails and calendars.

Microsoft extends email timeout to 48 hours to clear backlogs

As part of its recovery efforts, Microsoft extended the email timeout window to 48 hours. The move was aimed at protecting delayed messages and giving the company more time to process pending emails. Microsoft said it was restoring services gradually and checking system stability at every stage. It also reported improvements in email delivery and a reduction in pending email queues.

The company apologised to customers and business partners for the disruption. “We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners,” Microsoft said, adding that it takes the trust customers place in its services extremely seriously.

Microsoft has said that the underlying technical issue has been addressed and that services are showing broad recovery and stability. However, it continues to monitor its infrastructure and work on restoring normal operations across all affected systems.

The company is also expected to release a detailed post-incident report explaining what went wrong and what steps will be taken to prevent similar disruptions in the future.