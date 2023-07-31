Home

Technology

Microsoft Simplifies Windows 11 Notifications with New Bell Icon

Microsoft Simplifies Windows 11 Notifications with New Bell Icon

Microsoft is rolling out a single Windows Spotlight experience for Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Users can double-click on the icon to directly launch a Bing landing page for more info on each image. (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: Microsoft is releasing “Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23511” to the Dev Channel, which includes updates to Windows Spotlight and the Taskbar’s notifications. The bell will be empty while the clock is visible and there are no notifications. The notification counts will also no longer be displayed.

Trending Now

“Notifications will now show as a bell in the system tray and when new notifications come through, the bell will colourise based on your system accent colour,” the tech giant said in a Windows Insiders blogpost.

Single Windows Spotlight Experience Rolled Out

The company is rolling out a single Windows Spotlight experience for Insiders in the Dev Channel that includes previewing images at full screen, multiple opportunities to learn more about each image and a minimised experience. To open the Windows Spotlight experience, right-click on the Spotlight icon on the desktop.

Users can also double-click on the icon to directly launch a Bing landing page for more info on each image.

Camera Streaming Issues Sorted

Also, if a camera streaming issue is detected, such as a camera failing to start or a closed camera shutter, a pop-up dialogue will now appear with the recommendation to launch the automated Get Help troubleshooter to resolve the issue. With the ‘Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23511’ update, the company also fixed several bugs.

“Starting on August 2, we’ll be having our next bug bash! The bug bash will span the latest features available in preview builds across the Canary, Dev, and Beta Channels,” it said.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had announced that it was rolling out ‘Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23506’ to the Dev Channel, which includes unsafe copy/pasted password warnings, local file sharing improvements and much more. Starting with Build 23506, the new Outlook for Windows Preview is now an inbox app.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation, or simply Microsoft, is a well-known American multinational corporation (MNC) and multinational technology corporation that creates personal computers, consumer electronics, software, and all connected services. The Microsoft Office Suite, which includes all Office-related Microsoft apps including Word, Excel, and others, as well as the Microsoft Windows range of operating systems, are among the company’s best-known software products.

Windows 11 Details

Released on October 5, 2021, Windows 11 is the newest major version of Microsoft’s Windows NT operating system. A free upgrade to Windows 10 (2015), it may be downloaded and installed on any Windows 10 device that satisfies the new Windows 11 system requirements. However, it can also be installed on unsupported devices by getting around the limitations of the system requirements.

(With IANS inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES