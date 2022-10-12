Microsoft Surface Event Launch 2022 LIVE: Microsoft’s hardware-focused Surface event will officially take place today, October 12. The Microsoft hardware event is most likely to feature updates to its Surface line of PC products. The company hasn’t revealed much about the event except that they will be discussing their products. However, there are rumors that it will launch a new Surface Notebook, a new Surface PC, and Project Volterra- the company’s long-due ARM-based PC built for AI development. The event will start at 7:30 pm IST and will be livestreamed on Microsoft’s website. They usually livestream its past events on its social media channel like YouTube but they haven’t made any official announcements on it. Here’s everything we’re looking forward to at the upcoming Microsoft Surface launch event.Also Read - After Microsoft, Infosys & Wipro, This Company Sacks Nearly 500 Employees

MICROSOFT SURFACE EVENT LAUNCH 2022: HOW TO WATCH LIVE

Microsoft has set up a website that notes the time as 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST). The company has livestreamed past events on its YouTube channel, but it hasn’t officially announced that yet or posted a placeholder video. If that happens, you’ll be able to find it on the Microsoft YouTube channel. Also Read - What is Productivity Paranoia — Coined by Microsoft's Satya Nadella Amid Moonlighting Debate?

You can watch the livestream on Microsoft’s website HERE. Also Read - New Microsoft Windows 11 Security Tool Will Frustrate Password Hackers | Details Here

MICROSOFT SURFACE EVENT LAUNCH 2022: WHAT TO EXPECT

Microsoft has been pushing out updates to the Surface product a couple of times each year. The most recent launch was in June 2022 with the Surface Laptop go 2. The flagship product by Microsoft is the Surface Pro line. It is a Window tablet paired with a keyboard cover that is sold separately. The most recent version, the Surface Pro 8 was released in 2021. If this gets updated then it is very likely that the new one would be called Surface Pro 9. The Surface Laptop 5 could make an appearance at the Microsoft event, given it’s due for a refresh with the Surface Laptop 4 having hit the market back in April 2021. Other Surface products include the Surface Book 2-in-1, the Surface Go budget tablet, the Surface Studio desktop and the Surface Studio Laptop. But most of these products get less frequent updates. A new Surface Studio 3 PC could be on its way. Reports have it that the new PC could be more about what’s inside than what it looks like. While the design could be similar to what we’ve seen in previous Studios, Microsoft is expected to fit inside an 11th-gen Core i7 in the upcoming PC.

But these are just reports and there’s no clarity on how exactly these will work out.