New Delhi: Horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine, Microsoft has announced to suspend all new sales of its products and services in Russia. Brad Smith, President and Vice Chair of Microsoft, said that the company condemns the unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia.

"We are coordinating closely and working in lockstep with the governments of the US, the European Union and the UK, and we are stopping many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions," Smith said in a statement late on Friday.

"We believe we are most effective in aiding Ukraine when we take concrete steps in coordination with the decisions being made by these governments and we will take additional steps as this situation continues to evolve," he added.

Microsoft joins the growing list of Big Tech companies like Google, Meta, Twitter, Snapchat, Reddit, YouTube and others in pausing or curtailing their business/presence in Russia.

Apple shut down sales of its products in Russia and Google and Meta have put a pause on selling ads in the country.

Smith said that they continue to work proactively to help cybersecurity officials in Ukraine defend against Russian attacks, including most recently a cyberattack against a major Ukrainian broadcaster.

“Since the war began, we have acted against Russian positioning, destructive or disruptive measures against more than 20 Ukrainian government, IT and financial sector organisations,” Smith informed.

Microsoft has also acted against cyberattacks targeting several additional civilian sites. “We are also continuing to mobilise our resources to help the people in Ukraine,” Smith added.