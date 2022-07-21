New Delhi: Microsoft Teams faced a global outage as the company said it was “investigating” the issue. The company said a “recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service” which has resulted in the MS teams outage.Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan And Co. Resort to Indoor Nets Due to Rain Ahead of 1st ODI at Trinidad | WATCH VIDEO

“We’ve received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We’re investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718,” Microsoft Teams said on Twitter. Also Read - BCCI Spends Whopping Rs 3.5 Cr For Chartered Flight For Team India From Manchester to Trinidad

“We have determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We are working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact. Additional information can be found in the admin center under TM402718,” the company said. Also Read - WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara Gets Standing Ovation at Lord's After 3rd Double-Century For Sussex in County, Harbhajan Singh's Response Goes VIRAL

We’ve received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We’re investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022

Hilarious memes on corporate workers celebrating have gone viral on social media.

MS Teams is down. Corporate slaves rn: pic.twitter.com/iVNWdVjV3I — Lester Park (@irrelevantfan91) July 21, 2022