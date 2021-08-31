New Delhi: Microsoft on Tuesday announced that Windows 11 will launch on October 5, on existing PCs that are eligible for Windows 11 as well as new PCs with Windows 11 pre-installed. “The free upgrade to Windows 11 will begin rolling out to eligible Windows 10 PCs and PCs that come pre-loaded with Windows 11 will start to become available for purchase. A new Windows experience, Windows 11, is designed to bring you closer to what you love,” the tech giant said in a statement.Also Read - After Facebook, Amazon, Apple Delays Return to Office Until January 2022 as Covid Cases Surge

The rollout of Windows 11 will take a measured and phased approach, just like previous Windows 10 feature updates. A user can check for device's update to Windows 11 post-October 5 by heading to Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates. Introduced in July, Windows 11 comes with a sleeker look and layouts for snapping applications to the screen, more detailed widgets, a revamped Microsoft Store, and support for Android apps.

Microsoft has already revealed basic requirements for running Windows 11 on a PC. It will need a processor that has two or more cores and a clock speed of 1GHz or higher along with 4GB RAM and at least 64GB storage. The firm recently announced Windows 11 will officially support Intel Core X-series, Xeon W-series, and the Intel Core 7820HQ.