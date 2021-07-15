Microsoft has launched Windows 365 which can be accessed anywhere, on any device. It can be used on desktop, laptop, and mobile as well. The purpose of launching Windows 365 is to make the notion of cloud PC come true. You can access Windows 365 through a browser or the web.Also Read - Windows 11 Operating System Has Been Launched By Microsoft | First Look: Major Tech Update

According to Microsoft, Windows 365 will be released in all formats from August 2, after which it will be accessible from any device such as Mac, iPad, Linux, and Android mobile. With this, two cloud PC configurations will be available which are Windows 365 Business and Windows 365 Enterprise. There is no official information about the price of the newly launched Windows 365. Also Read - Windows 11: How to Download, Price, Upgrade Details, and More

Wangui McKlevey, General Manager of Microsoft 365 said, “Windows 365 is really going to make a huge difference for organizations that wanted to try virtualization for various reasons but could not — maybe it was too costly, too complex or they didn’t have the expertise in house to do it.” Also Read - Windows 11 Launch Live Updates Today – How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect, Expected Features, and More

During Microsoft Inspire 2021 event, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella explained the need for Windows 365 and how it is creating a new category named – The Cloud PC. He said, “Just like applications were brought to the cloud with SaaS, we are now bringing the operating system to the cloud, providing organizations with greater flexibility and a secure way to empower their workforce to be more productive and connected, regardless of location.”

In Windows 365, you will get all the features of Windows 10 and Windows 11. Users will get all their apps, tools, data, and settings in one place. The newly launched Windows 365 is a cloud-based Windows operating system and the biggest benefit of this will be to the businesses and enterprises. Now small and mid-range business enterprises can easily avail Windows 365 directly or through a cloud service provider.

With Windows 365, you will get the same experience as you would get with a normal Windows computer or laptop. The only difference between Windows 365 and regular Windows is that you have to install Windows and you can access Windows 365 through a web browser.

Explaining further about the concept of cloud PC, Jared Spataro, corporate vice president, Microsoft 365 said, “Cloud PC is an exciting, new category of hybrid personal computing that turns any device into a personalized, productive, and secure digital workspace.”

Windows 365 is secure in terms of design and data which means the data is stored on the cloud and not on the device. The company states, “Information is secured and stored in the cloud, not on the device. Always up to date and building on the strength of rich Microsoft security capabilities and baselines, Windows 365 simplifies security and recommends the best security settings for the environment at hand.”