Microsoft’s Copilot Releases ChatGPT Like Features For Free; Here’s How Android Users Can Use It

Microsoft Copilot is now available in Google Play Store. Copilot promises features of ChatGPT-4 and DALL-E, free for its users.

New Delhi: Microsoft Copilot, formerly known as Bing Chat, is a suite of AI-powered tools designed to boost your productivity and operates across several apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, offering real-time assistance. Microsoft’s AI companion, Copilot, has gained attention by offering access to functionalities typically found in paid tiers of OpenAI’s ChatGPT 4 and DALL-E models. Recently launched on the Android platform, Copilot, promises advanced conversational abilities and image generation functionalities, for free.

Free Access to Advanced Features

Copilot integrates ChatGPT 4, enabling users to engage in natural and informative conversations, potentially exceeding simple search results.

DALL-E integration allows users to generate images from text descriptions, catering to creative individuals and those seeking visual aids.

OpenAI’s Monetisation Model

OpenAI’s monetization for ChatGPT uses a two-pronged approach that are – ‘free access and paid subscriptions’. The free version offers a basic experience with limited features and the potential for slower response times during peak usage. The paid subscription version, which is loaded with ChatGPT Plus, unlocks faster response speeds, priority access to new features, and guaranteed availability even during high demand. This premium service caters to users who require consistent performance and early access to the latest ChatGPT-4 capabilities.

However, the launch of Copilot and its free access to these features directly challenge OpenAI’s existing premium service (ChatGPT-4).

ChatGPT 4 Integration

Copilot claims to use the capabilities of OpenAI’s ChatGPT 4, the latest model of its popular language model known for its improved fluency and comprehension. This integration signifies the potential for enhanced user interactions, including:

Conversational Assistance: Copilot may offer more natural and informative responses to user queries, potentially exceeding simple keyword-based search results.

Task Completion: The app could assist with completing tasks such as composing emails, drafting documents, or summarising complex texts, potentially streamlining workflows.

Creative Exploration: ChatGPT 4’s capabilities could lend themselves to Copilot’s ability to generate different creative text formats, potentially assisting with writing scripts, poems, or musical pieces.

DALL-E Integration

The inclusion of DALL-E, OpenAI’s image generation technology, adds more value to Copilot. Users may be able to:

Transform Text into Images: By providing text descriptions, Copilot could potentially generate unique and creative visuals, catering to artists, designers, or anyone seeking visual aids for ideas.

Personalise Content: DALL-E’s integration could enable users to create custom visuals for projects, presentations, or social media content, potentially enhancing aesthetics and engagement.

Explore Visual Concepts: Copilot might offer the ability to generate images based on abstract concepts or artistic styles, potentially fostering creative exploration and experimentation.

Copilot For Android And iOS

Copilot is currently available for free download on the Google Play Store. However, details regarding iOS release are yet to be known. Microsoft has not officially commented on monetization plans for the app.

Copilot’s Other Features

Copilot offers a range of functionalities beyond its headline integration with ChatGPT 4 and DALL-E. Some key features include:

Task Management: Organise tasks, set reminders, and track progress through a built-in to-do list and calendar integration.

Note-taking and Brainstorming: Capture ideas, jot down notes, and organise thoughts with voice-to-text and text formatting options.

Research and Knowledge Base: Access and explore information from the web through Copilot’s built-in search engine and knowledge base, potentially streamlining research tasks.

Multi-Device Synchronisation: Keep your data and tasks in sync across devices with cloud-based storage and cross-platform accessibility.

Future Of Copilot

Microsoft’s vision for Copilot appears to extend beyond a simple AI companion. The company has hinted at future integrations with other Microsoft services and functionalities, potentially aiming to create a centralised hub for productivity and personal assistance. This could involve:

Calendar and Email Integration: Streamline scheduling and communication tasks by directly interacting with Outlook or other calendar/email systems.

Project Management Tools: Enhance task management through integrations with Microsoft Project or other project management platforms.

Personalized Learning and Recommendations: Leverage AI to tailor learning experiences and content recommendations based on user preferences and goals.

The full impact of Copilot’s introduction and its integration with OpenAI’s latest advancements remains to be seen. Such integrations could solidify Copilot’s position as a comprehensive personal assistant, but also raise concerns about data privacy and user control.

Microsoft’s Copilot, with its free access to OpenAI’s advanced features, presents both opportunities and challenges. Its impact on user experience, AI accessibility, and OpenAI’s business model remains to be seen. Some experts view it as a significant step forward in AI accessibility, bringing advanced capabilities to a wider audience. Others express concerns about potential misuse of such powerful technology, particularly regarding issues like misinformation and bias.

