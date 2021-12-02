New Delhi: Minix is no Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi or Fitbit but the recently launched smartwatch – Minix Hawk can pack a punch. The smartwatch tracks mainstream body functions like SPO2, heart rate and blood pressure. The 1.69-inch square screen makes things easily accessible. I find the square screen more comfortable than the flatter ones. The smartwatch comes with an IP67 waterproof product rating, which means it would not be affected by water if you accidentally drop it or put your hand under the tap.Also Read - OnePlus 9RT To Launch: Features, Specifications, Price Revealed | Watch Video

Minix Hawk comes in three colours and includes a Multi-Sports Mode to track exercise or sports activities such as cycling, running, walking, swimming and many others.

With the pandemic rightly making people health cautious, the device tries to fulfil the aspirations of a segment that are a bit constrained of the budget and find Apple or a Samsung smartwatch out of reach. Minix has priced it as ₹2,699.

The phone is easily paired with your phone and comes with features like call reject. The smartwatch comes with a battery capacity of 180 mAh. For common use, this should be good enough to last for more than a couple of days when fully charged. I felt, Minix could have done better with the charger as it is very lightweight. For those interested in

Minix Hawk Specifications

· Screen Size: 1.69 Inch (square screen)

· Battery capacity: 180 mAh

· Memory: 128M

· Heart rate chip: HRS3300

· Masterchip:Realtek RK8762C

· Charging time:2 Hours

· Waterproof level: IP67

· Screen resolution:240*280

· IPS Local Dial:5

· Dial market:50+

· Multisports Mode

· Call reject Features

With the latest launch, Minix aims to come to the rescue of customers who would probably not buy it for the affordability factor. “We are delighted to come up with one of our most advanced smartwatches for those looking for an affordable fitness companion. With Minix Hawk, we endeavour to bring mainstream health and fitness suites directly to users’ wrists. Its smart functionalities and design surpass all expectations that make us confident of acquiring a huge customer base across the country,” Minix India’s Siddharth Gurjar highlighted.

Minix Hawk comes in three colours – Black, Blue and Grey.