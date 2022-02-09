Gurugram: Minix- one of the fastest-growing players in the smartwatch and smartphone accessories segment has recently announced the launch of its latest smartwatch- Minix Prime with advanced features. The password-protected smartwatch is power-packed with a find phone feature and dynamic UI.Also Read - Take A Break: Instagram Launches New Feature to 'Help Users Reflect And Reset'. All You Need to Know

The Minix Prime is multilingual and boasts a myriad of useful features such as rotary encoder, mass dial, information reminders, call rejections and remote control hand machine photo. In addition, the smartwatch also provides health monitoring, sleep monitoring and multi-sport mode.

Delighted with the launch of their latest smartwatch, MINIX PRIME of Minix Store said "At Minix, we strive to combine technology, style and performance to enhance the quality of our customers' lives. With Minix Prime, we wanted to go beyond providing routine notifications with safety features."

Minix Prime is an innovative product in the smartwatch segment. It is a customizable watch with a dynamic UI that allows our customers to personalize their experience,” he added.

The newly launched smartwatch is water, sweat and dust resistant with an IP67-certified enclosure. Users can wear the smartwatch underwater or during intense workouts. It is compatible with Android 5.0 and iOS 9.0 and above.