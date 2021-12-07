New Delhi: Minix – one of the fastest-growing players in the smartwatch and smartphone accessories segment has launched yet another feature-rich smartwatch with innovative upgrades and a holistic suite to make life easier. The newly unveiled smartwatch is a thoughtful gadget equipped with HD Bluetooth calling, low power chip, professional motion analysis, multi-sport mode and many others available at a highly affordable price point.

Considering the surge in demand for highly advanced smartwatches, Minix has launched Minix Voice upgraded to make life simpler. It allows the user to connect and remotely control their phone to take photos, control music, find the phone and more to make life more efficient and productive.

Talking about the new launch, Siddharth Gurjar of Minix said, “Minix Voice emphasises on style with a classic aesthetic for every type of user. It is a more matured version of our existing offerings that have always received a great response from our customers. We have revisited the features to make all everyday tasks, mainstream body functions and important health-related analysis to users’ wrist.”

Minix Voice: Specifications

The newly launched Minix Voice is boasted with high fidelity speakers and Bluetooth hands-free calling for HD sound. One-touch answering to free up the user’s hands while giving them more freedom in communication. Bolstered with advanced tracking capabilities, the smartwatch’s built-in breathing training function follows the user’s breathing pattern that further helps in relieving stress and soothing the body and mind. It has an automatic 24-hour real-time sleep monitoring feature to analyze the sleeping pattern and cycles for their better health. It also monitors heart rate and oxygen levels to ensure proactive health safety. With Minix Voice, users can measure the duration of exercise, distance covered, calories, pace and heart rate during a workout and set exercise goals for improved performance. It enables users to view all-day pedometer data and the last 7 days of exercise data. In addition, the multi-sport mode of the smartwatch tracks the user’s sports activities – running, walking, riding, swimming and many others. Minix Voice is waterproof, dustproof and weatherproof to ensure safety during dramatic weather conditions. Apart from this, it has two different pre-set menus for easy navigation as per the user’s needs.

Manufactured thoughtfully, the smartwatch also has an in-built sedentary reminder, drink reminder, weather, alarm clock, stopwatch, timer, torch, brightness adjustment, theatre mode and do not disturb mode.