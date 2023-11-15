Home

‘Mobile Phone Connection Will Be Cut Off’; TRAI Warns Users About This Message: Details Inside

AADHAAR numbers of the public were used for obtaining SIM cards and are being used for illegal activities.

TRAI has not authorized any agency to contact customers. (Representational image: pixabay.com)

TRAI Issues Warning: It has been brought to the notice of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) that some companies, agencies, and individuals are fraudulently asking the general public and customers that they are calling from TRAI and their mobile numbers will be disconnected as the numbers are being used for sending unsolicited messages. It is also informed by these companies, agencies, and individuals that AADHAAR numbers of the public were used for obtaining SIM cards and are being used for illegal activities.

These companies, agencies, and individuals are also trying to trick customers and the general public into coming on Skype video calls to avoid disconnection of mobile numbers.

The public at large is hereby informed that TRAI does not block or disconnect any mobile number of any individual telecom customer. TRAI never sends any message or makes any call for disconnection of mobile numbers. TRAI has not authorized any agency to contact customers for such activities and all such calls are illegal and are to be dealt with as per law. Therefore, any call or message claiming to be from TRAI should be considered potentially fraudulent.

As per Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR) 2018 of TRAI, Access Service Providers are responsible for taking appropriate actions against the mobile numbers involved in sending unsolicited communications. Affected persons may take up the matter with the concerned Service Providers directly on their respective Customer Service Center numbers or on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal https://cybercrime.gov.in or call Cyber Crime Helpline Number 1930.

