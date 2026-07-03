Is Centre planning to summon Meta again over Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse material; Here’ what we know

According to official data, nearly 1.9 million reports of suspected child sexual abuse material linked to India were received through the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's reporting system in 2025.

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Will the government summon Meta over its child sexual abuse ads on Instagram? Representational Image

Tech giant Meta’s Instagram has been displaying paid advertisements promoting child sexual abuse material to its vast user base, claimed a BBC investigation. In connection with this, Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed officials in his Ministry to summon Meta. The IT Ministry will seek an explanation from Meta on the issue, they added.

Why was Meta summoned?

The probe uncovered ads featuring phrases like “rape video” and “child video”, which allegedly redirected users to Telegram channels where such material was being offered for as little as Rs 99.

The BBC said it created a test account in India after noticing that Instagram’s recommendation system was increasingly surfacing sexually suggestive content. Within days, the account began receiving advertisements featuring adult pornography, followed by ads and links directing users to Telegram channels that allegedly promoted and offered child sexual abuse material.

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According to the BBC, investigators found about 30 unique advertisements allegedly connected to child sexual abuse material. The report said one ad appeared to show sexually explicit content involving minors, while another advertised a Telegram channel using text that allegedly referred to the abuse of a 12-year-old girl.

BBC further said that it reported the advertisement to Instagram, but the platform informed its test account that the ad would remain online. According to the response, the review team found that the advertisement did not breach Instagram’s Community Standards.

Centre issued notice for WhatsApp username feature

This is the second instance this week when the government has turned up the heat on Meta. Earlier on Wednesday (July 1), the Centre issued a notice to Meta questioning the planned username feature on WhatsApp, citing concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks.

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It directed the platform to pause the feature until consultations on the issue are completed “to the satisfaction of the Government”. The Centre had also asked Meta to explain why action shouldn’t be initiated under the IT Act and rules over WhatsApp’s new feature that may increase cybercrimes. The government also reminded Meta that WhatsApp, as a significant social media intermediary, is bound by due diligence obligations under the IT Act and rules.