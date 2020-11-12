New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for PUBG mobile fans as PUBG Corporation on Thursday launched PUBG Mobile India for Indian gamers. Also Read - FAU-G: Akshay Kumar Launches Teaser of Multiplayer Game i.e. Indian Alternative to PUBG

The new version is called PUBG Mobile India and it is specifically designed for Indian users, which include local customisations such as characters starting the game fully clothed. The company said the official release date of PUBG Mobile India will be announced soon. Also Read - PUBG Addiction: Meerut Youth Slashes Father's Neck When He Asks Him Not to Play PUBG

“Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game,” the company said. Also Read - Minor Girl Raped, Blackmailed by Three Youths Who Befriended Her Online While Playing PUBG

With its South Korean parent company Krafton, Inc, PUBG Corporation also plans to make investments worth $100 million in India to cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries.

The immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was among the 118 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September over national security concerns.

To get the ban lifted, PUBG Corporation made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India.

The Indian subsidiary will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, esports, and game development, PUBG Corp said.

In addition to establishing a local office, the company will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service, it added.

Issuing a statement, the company said it has plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.

To assuage privacy and data security concerns, PUBG said it will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.

To build and foster a healthy gameplay environment, in-game content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs, it added.

The company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.