New Delhi: Apple’s iPhone 14 series launch has not gone smooth as expected. The company, in its latest statement, has confirmed its iOS 16’s SIM bug is affecting iPhone 14 users.Also Read - Buy Apple iPhone 14 Plus This Diwali. Phone Offers Big Screen, Best Battery Life

The tech giant acknowledges that a message stating ‘SIM Not Supported’ may show on iPhone 14 series’ devices, according to MacRumors as per news agency IANS report. The smartphone can completely freeze once the pop-up message has been displayed.

The company claimed to investigate the problem and adds that there is no hardware issue, advising customers to keep their software updated. Apple recommended users to wait for a short while to see if the warning goes away and should not try to recover the device if it does not.

Earlier, the company had fixed a bug in the iOS 16 update that prevented some customers from activating new iPhone 14 devices. The iOS 16.0.1 update resolves the activation or migration issues faced by the users of new iPhones.

The company had sent a memo to customers, saying that “there is a known issue for iOS 16 that may impact device activations on open Wi-Fi networks”.

The tech giant said that there are no current official fixes and that support staff should “not create a repair (case) for the issue”.

In a separate support update, the company said that if you have an issue with Messages or FaceTime after setting up your new iPhone, “update to the latest version of iOS to address the issue”.

“iMessage and FaceTime might not complete activation on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. To resolve this, update to the latest version of iOS,” said Apple.