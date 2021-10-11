New Delhi: Most Indians spent over 522 hours on online education on average, and over 738 hours on infotainment on their smartphones in the pandemic year, a report revealed. Due to the unprecedented spike in the covid cases during the second wave of corona pandemic, the education sector has seen a paradigm shift across the country. Online education has become a source of learning for both students and teachers.Also Read - WhatsApp Tips And Tricks : How To Send WhatsApp Messages To Unsaved Number, Video Tutorial

While 56 per cent of smartphone users enrolled for new online education programmes since the pandemic began, 58 per cent smartphone users undertook digital transaction on their smartphones, according to the survey by CyberMediaResearch (CMR), a Gurugram-based market research firm.

Indians are spending close to Rs 8,500 on average, mostly for digital payments a month and 28 per cent smartphone users spending around Rs 1,000 on infotainment monthly. "Whether it be online education, digital payments, or consuming infotainment, the smartphone has enabled consumers across urban and aspirational (tier-III cities and beyond)," said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

“For the value-conscious buyers in the sub-Rs 7,000 smartphone segment, smartphone brands have consistently focused on bringing increasingly accessible and affordable smartphones,” he said. In purchasing their next smartphone, consumers trust recommendations from loved ones (79 per cent) as well as retailers (77 per cent).

City wise, smartphone brand itel has got 100 per cent satisfaction in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Guwahati, realme has got 100 per cent satisfaction in Delhi, Kolkata, and Jaipur, and Xiaomi has got 100 per cent satisfaction in Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, and Indore.

According to the survey conducted by CyberMediaResearch, Samsung wins for the ease of availability, product quality, and good after-sales service.

“For consumers in the sub-INR 7,000 smartphone segment, the top three key considerations for smartphones include accessibility, affordability and availability. They trust smartphone brands that offer durable devices, focus on trendy smartphone specs, and deliver on reliable after-sales,” said Satya Sundar Mohanty, Head- Industry Consulting Group (ICG), CMR.

(With Inputs from IANS)