Moto E32 Launch Today: Motorola India has recently announced that it is all set to launch its affordable E-smartphone series with a new Moto E32. The Moto E32 has already been launched in Europe in May with a Unisoc T606 SoC, 90Hz HD+ LCD, 16MP triple camera, and 5,000 mAh battery. But, the new Moto E32 will be launched in India on Friday (October 7) with different specifications. Taking to Twitter, Motorola India also confirmed that the upcoming Moto E32 will be sold via Flipkart and leading retail stores.Also Read - Moto G72 with 4G Chip, 120Hz P-OLED Display To Launch in India Today; Know Full Specifications Here

KEY FEATURES & SPECIFICATIONS OF MOTO E32

Motorola Moto E32 is powered by the Helio G37 SoC and runs Android 12 out of the box.

Moto E32 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The smartphone has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

Moto E32 has a 6.5″ HD+ 90Hz LCD with a punch hole for the 8MP selfie camera.

Around the back, Moto E32 has a 50MP primary camera joined by a 2MP depth unit.

Motorola E 32 measures 163.9×74.94×8.49mm and weighs about 185g.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAH battery with support for 10W charging.

Moto E32 supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 as well.

For security, the Moto E32 includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology.

the new Motorola Moto E32’s highlights include a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

COLOUR AVAILABILITY OF MOTO E32

Customers will get to choose between two colours. It will have a water-repellent design and the colors available will be — Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue.

PRICE OF MOTO E 32

Motorola has not revealed the pricing of this smartphone in India yet. However, this smartphone was launched in Europe earlier this year for €149 (roughly Rs. 12,000).