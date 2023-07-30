Home

Technology

Moto G14 to be Launched on THIS Date | Check Features And Other Details Here

Moto G14 to be Launched on THIS Date | Check Features And Other Details Here

The pre-bookings for the smartphone will begin from 12 pm on August 1. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, MotoG14 will be priced between ₹10,000-11,000.

Moto G14 to be Launched on THIS Date

New Delhi: American technology giant Motorola is all set to launch its MotoG14 smartphone on August 1. The company has been teasing its smartphone on social media in the run-up to the launch. “Be prepared to make a statement like never before with the #motog14. Its super premium acrylic glass design that is 7.99mm slim and 177g light are bound to enchant everyone. Launching on August 1st, available on @flipkart, http://motorola.in, and leading retail stores”, Motorola India tweeted.

Interested buyers may note that the smartphone is available in two colour options of steel grey and sky blue for customers on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. “Experience ‘hatke’ entertainment & style with #motog14. Stand out with its 6.5” FHD+ Display & clear audio from Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos®. Its stylish look will keep your eyes glued to it. Launching August 1st on @flipkart, http://motorola.in & leading retail stores”, the company added.

You may like to read

Moto G14 Specifications:

The Moto G14 will run on Android 13

Motorola has confirmed that the smartphone will get an assured upgrade to Android 14 and three years of security update.

It is teased to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout.

It will run on Unisoc T616 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card through a dedicated slot.

For optics, the Moto G14 has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

It comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

For authentication, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the device supports face recognition feature.

It is teased to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower charging.

The battery is claimed to deliver up to 34 hours of talk time, up to 94 hours of music playback time and up to 16 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

It is confirmed to include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology.

Moto G13 prices cut

The price of Moto G13 has been reduced by Rs 4,000 on Flipkart. The smartphone is now being sold at ₹9,999 instead of the previous price of ₹13,999. There is also a five per cent cashback for Axis Bank card customers.

Specifications:

Moto G13 has a storage of 4GB RAM and 128 GB ROM which is expandable up to 1TB.

It has a 16.51 cm HD+ Display.

It has a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP primary camera system and 8 MP front camera.

It has a 5000 mAh battery and is powered by a Helio G85 processor.

It has a one-year warranty on the handset and six months on accessories.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES