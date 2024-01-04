Home

Moto G34 5G to be Launched in India on Jan 5: Check Expected Features, Price Details

The latest Motorola phone, the Moto G34 5G, is set to launch on January 5 and will be available on Flipkart. Check out its features, specifications, and expected price here.

The Moto G34 5G is set to launch on January 5.

New Delhi: Motorola is set to launch the all-new Moto G34 5G on January 5 in India. The budget-friendly smartphone is claimed to be the fastest 5G phone in its segment, thereby aiming to bring super-fast 5G connectivity to a broader audience. The G34 will be available in 2 variants – 8 GB + 128 GB and a 4GB +128 GB, sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC processor with a Vegan leather design. Check the details of price, features, and availability here.

Moto G34: Check Expected Price and Availability

The Moto G34 5G will be available through major online retailers and select offline stores throughout India starting January 5. While prices are yet to be confirmed officially by Motorola, speculations suggest it could fall within the range of Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000. This places the phone in the 5G budget segment as a worth phone for its competitors.

Moto G34 5G – Features and Specifications

With its launch just around the corner, the Moto G34 5G’s features and specifications are out. Let’s take a look into the details available of what this budget 5G smartphone offers.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 powers the G34 5G, promising to provide a significant performance improvement over its predecessor, the Moto G32.

Starting from 4GB RAM up to 8GB RAM is available in the smartphone, promising smooth multitasking on the phone.

Starting from 4GB RAM up to 8GB RAM is available in the smartphone, promising smooth multitasking on the phone. Storage: built-in storage of 64GB up to 128GB bundled with RAM combinations is available to choose from, which is further expandable via microSD card for those who may need it.

built-in storage of 64GB up to 128GB bundled with RAM combinations is available to choose from, which is further expandable via microSD card for those who may need it. Display: A 6.5-inch HD+ with a 120 Hz refresh rate is featured on the phone, speculating a smooth display experience for its users.

A 6.5-inch HD+ with a 120 Hz refresh rate is featured on the phone, speculating a smooth display experience for its users. Rear and Front-Facing Camera: A dual-lens setup featuring a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor is available, with a 16 MP front-facing camera for selfie and video calling needs.

A dual-lens setup featuring a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor is available, with a 16 MP front-facing camera for selfie and video calling needs. Power Backup: A 5000mAh battery is sported on the Moto G34 5G, enabled with Motorola’s Turbo-Charging feature for its users.

A 5000mAh battery is sported on the Moto G34 5G, enabled with Motorola’s Turbo-Charging feature for its users. Software: Android 14 comes pre-installed on the phone, and is expected to offer Moto’s usual Android upgrade and security updates.

Comparison : Moto G34 5G vs G32

The Moto G34 5G has upgraded specifications when compared to its predecessor, the Motorola G32:

5G Connectivity: Access to high-speed internet, with 13 5G bands supported.

Access to high-speed internet, with 13 5G bands supported. Faster Processor: Potentially smoother performance for multitasking and gaming.

Potentially smoother performance for multitasking and gaming. 120Hz Refresh Rate: Improved visual and responsiveness compared to the G32’s 60Hz display.

Improved visual and responsiveness compared to the G32’s 60Hz display. Higher Resolution Main Camera Sensor: Potentially better photo quality from the rear camera.

Potentially better photo quality from the rear camera. Latest Android and Security Updates: Latest Android 14 pre-installed with expected Android 15 and future security patches from Motorola.

The phone comes with exclusive feature such as Twist-to-open camera and more. Its decent specifications, 5G enabled technology and a competitive price point the Moto G34 5G looks like a promising competitor in the budget 5G segment. Stay tuned for the official launch of the Moto G34 on January 5.

