New Delhi: Motorola’s latest G-series device – the Moto G52 goes on sale for the first time today in the country. To recall, the Moto G52 launched a couple of weeks ago in the Indian market. The handset comes with loads of upgrades and a slimmer body. It also gets a 90Hz pOLED screen that promises a rich viewing experience. According to various reviews, the Moto G52 turned out to be a solid smartphone in the Rs 15,000 segment. The phone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display. The Moto G52 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and comes with up to 6GB of RAM.Also Read - Motorola Moto G52 With 50MP Camera And OLED Display Launched In India, Checkout Key Features, Specs And Price
Moto G52 price in India, launch offers
- In India, the Moto G52 is available in two variants: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB for Rs 14,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB for Rs 16,499. It comes in two colors, such as Porcelain White and Charcoal Grey.
- In the first sale, which was carried out today after 12 pm (local time) on Flipkart, buyers can use their HDFC Bank cards to get a Rs 1,000 instant discount.
- Whereas Jio users are also claimed to receive benefits worth Rs. 2,549, including a Rs. 2,000 cashback on recharge and a Rs. 549 discount on annual Zee5 subscription.
- Additionally, Flipkart will have EMI options as well as an option to get the Moto G52 in exchange of an old phone.
Moto G52: Specifications
- The Phone has pOLED 90Hz FHD+ display.
- The phone also comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate
- It sports 25% extra colour gamut with DCI- P3 technology.
- It also packs DC dimming and 5SGS Blue Light and Motion blur reduction certification.
- It packs a 50MP quad function camera system with an 8MP ultra-wide camera.
- It has a 16MP front lens.
- You also get NFC connectivity, and a dedicated micro-SD card slot.
- Moto G52 gets Android 12, with assured upgrade to Android 13 and 3 years of security updates.
- It features 33W charger and a 5,000mAh battery.
- The phone runs on Snapdragon 680 coupled with up to 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
- It also comes with an IP52 water-repellent design.
- The phone also has 1TB expandable storage