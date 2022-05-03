New Delhi: Motorola’s latest G-series device – the Moto G52 goes on sale for the first time today in the country. To recall, the Moto G52 launched a couple of weeks ago in the Indian market. The handset comes with loads of upgrades and a slimmer body. It also gets a 90Hz pOLED screen that promises a rich viewing experience. According to various reviews, the Moto G52 turned out to be a solid smartphone in the Rs 15,000 segment. The phone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display. The Moto G52 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and comes with up to 6GB of RAM.Also Read - Motorola Moto G52 With 50MP Camera And OLED Display Launched In India, Checkout Key Features, Specs And Price

Moto G52 price in India, launch offers

In India, the Moto G52 is available in two variants: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB for Rs 14,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB for Rs 16,499. It comes in two colors, such as Porcelain White and Charcoal Grey. In the first sale, which was carried out today after 12 pm (local time) on Flipkart, buyers can use their HDFC Bank cards to get a Rs 1,000 instant discount. Whereas Jio users are also claimed to receive benefits worth Rs. 2,549, including a Rs. 2,000 cashback on recharge and a Rs. 549 discount on annual Zee5 subscription. Additionally, Flipkart will have EMI options as well as an option to get the Moto G52 in exchange of an old phone.

Android experience that’ll make you #GoWow! The new #motog52 comes with Android™ 12 that’s pure, smooth, and snappy! Get it starting at ₹13,499*. Sale starts 3rd May on @Flipkart & at leading retail stores. https://t.co/iNfFvpQWPf pic.twitter.com/brsqLtY4ey — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 2, 2022

Moto G52: Specifications