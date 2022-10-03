Moto G72 Launch Today: US-based Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G72 in India on Monday (October 3). Once launched, the brand new smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and it already has a landing page on the e-commerce site. The Flipkart page of the upcoming smartphone Moto G72 reveals some of the specifications and also shows us what the brand new device will look like. As per reports, the upcoming Motorola G72 will be available for sale on Flipkart, but, the sale date has not been confirmed yet.Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launched with Whopping 200MP Camera | Check Specifications Here

KEY FEATURES OF MOTO G72 SMARTPHONE

Moto G72 will arrive with a 6.6-inch P-OLED punch-hole display

108-megapixel triple rear cameras

Latest Helio G-series chipset

MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage

The device will run on Android 12 OS

A 5,000mAh battery along with 33W fast charger in the box

It will be an HDR10 display with DCI-P3 color gamut

Moto G72 will be equipped with Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers

Moto G72 handset has a water resistant IP52 design

A special macro vision mode on the phone.

COLORS OF MOTO G72

The Moto G72 smartphone is expected to come in two colour options: Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Fusion's Battery and Cameras Specifications Leaked | Deets Inside

PRICE OF MOTO G72

Motorola is yet to reveal the price on the Moto G72 but it is expected to compete with the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G variant in India. Also Read - Motorola To Launch Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro, Moto S30 on August 11