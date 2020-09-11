Motorola’s latest smartphone Moto G9 will be made available for sale today. The sale of this smartphone will start at 12 PM on the e-commerce site Flipkart. Customers will get great offers on purchasing this smartphone. Talking about the features, the Moto G9 has a 5,000mAh battery and three cameras. The company launched this smartphone in India last month. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Moto G9 is priced at Rs 11,499. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 First Sale Today in India: Check Price, Specifications, Camera Features

Moto G9 Offers Details

Talking about offers, an instant discount of Rs 500 is available on ICICI Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI). Motorola Moto G9 is getting an instant discount of Rs 500 by purchasing from Yes Bank Credit Card. Apart from this, there is a no-cost EMI option of Rs 1,278 per month. Customers will get five percent cashback on purchasing Moto G9 with Flipkart Axis Bank’s credit card. Also, customers will be given a discount of 5% on payment from Flipkart Axis Bank Buzz’s credit card. Apart from this, Moto G9 can also be purchased with a no-cost EMI of Rs 1,945.

Moto G9 Camera Features

Talking about the camera, the Moto G9 has a triple rear camera setup, in which the first is a 48MP primary sensor, the second is a 2MP depth sensor and the third is a 2MP macro lens. Also, an 8MP selfie camera has been given in the front of this smartphone. Apart from this, users will get camera features such as auto-smile capture, HDR, face beauty and manual mode in this smartphone.

Moto G9 Specifications

Moto G9 works on Android 10 and the phone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD + Max Vision TFT display and has an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and is paired with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM.

Moto G9 Connectivity

The company has given features such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth version 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C in terms of connectivity in the Moto G9 smartphone. Apart from this, this smartphone has got the support of 5,000mAh battery, which is equipped with 20 watt fast charging feature. At the same time, this smartphone weighs 200 grams.