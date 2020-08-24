After all the leaks, the smartphone manufacturer Motorola has finally launched its great handset Moto G9 in India. This latest smartphone has a strong battery with a large 6.5-inch display. Apart from this, this smartphone has got three cameras. Let us tell you that the company had earlier launched the Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone in the Indian market. Also Read - Moto G9 to Launch Today in India at 12 pm: Check Specifications, Price, Camera

Moto G9 Price

The Moto G9 has been launched in India for Rs 11,499. The phone comes in forest green and sapphire blue color. As already known, the sale of the phone will be on the e-commerce website Flipkart. The first sale of Moto G9 will be on August 31 at 12 noon. Also Read - Nokia Smart TV First Impressions: 55-inch 4K display, slim bezels and fixed soundbar by JBL

Moto G9 Specifications

The Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch HD Plus Max Vision TFT display, with a screen-to-body ratio of 87 percent. This smartphone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor for better performance. At the same time, this smartphone works on the latest Android 10. Also Read - Motorola One Hyper with 64MP camera, Android 10 launched: Check full specifications, price

Moto G9 Camera Features

Talking about the camera, the Moto G9 has a triple rear camera setup, in which the first is a 48MP primary sensor, the second is a 2MP depth sensor and the third is a 2MP macro lens. Also, an 8MP selfie camera has been given in the front of this smartphone. Apart from this, users will get camera features such as auto-smile capture, HDR, face beauty and manual mode in this smartphone.

The company has given features such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth version 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C in terms of connectivity in the Moto G9 smartphone. Apart from this, this smartphone has got the support of 5,000mAh battery, which is equipped with 20 watt fast charging feature. At the same time, this smartphone weighs 200 grams.