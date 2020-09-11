Motorola has launched a new handset in its Moto G9 series. The new Moto G9 Plus is a premium variant compared to the recently launched Moto G9 in India. Company launched Moto G9 Plus in the global market. Moto G9 Plus is a premium variant of the recently launched Moto G9 in the Indian market. The phone has features such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 128GB storage and 5000mAh battery.

Moto G9 Plus Price

The 4 GB RAM and 128 GB variants of the Moto G9 Plus have just been introduced in Brazil. The new Moto G9 Plus is priced at BRL 2.249,10 and its value in Indian currency is about 31,000. The handset comes in Rose Gold and Blue Indigo color. The phone is available for purchase on the company’s official website. It is not known yet whether Moto G9 Plus will be launched in India or not.

Moto G9 Plus Specifications

Moto G9 Plus runs on Android 10. The phone has a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. It has a 6.8-inch Full HD + Max Vision HDR10 super screen display. The storage of this phone with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage can be increased with a micro-SD card. Also Read – Motorola One Hyper phone launched with pop-up selfie camera mechanism and Android 10

The Moto G9 Plus has 4 cameras at the back. These include a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling.

This new phone from Motorola has a 5000mAh battery, which supports 30-watt turbopower fast charging. The fingerprint sensor is given on the side of the phone. Apart from this, accelerometer, proximity sensor, gyroscope and ambient light sensor are also in the phone. For connectivity, it has features such as Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The weight of the phone is 223 grams.