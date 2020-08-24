Moto G9 to Launch Today in India at 12 pm: Smartphone manufacturer Motorola is all set to make a strong entry in India. As per this strategy, the company will launch two new smartphones of the Moto G9 series in India on August 24, i.e. at 12 pm today. Motorola has kept a lot of suspense regarding the upcoming phone. In such a situation, a big surprise is expected by the company. Flipkart and Motorola have been teasing “something big” for quite some time. But no official information has been given about which smartphone will be launched. However, the company owned by Lenovo itself has stated through a URL link that it will launch Moto G9 on Monday (August 24). Many claims are being made on the launch of Moto G9 Plus and Moto G9 Play on social media. Also Read - Nokia Smart TV First Impressions: 55-inch 4K display, slim bezels and fixed soundbar by JBL

According to the teaser image released on Flipkart, the company will launch the Moto G9 smartphone. Apart from this, another variant Moto G9 play is also expected to be launched. The teaser image is expected to get a fingerprint scanner, USB-C type port, Google Assistant button like the One Fusion + in the upcoming phone. Both Motorola phones will be sold on the e-commerce site Flipkart. Also Read - Motorola One Hyper with 64MP camera, Android 10 launched: Check full specifications, price

Motorola India is releasing a teaser on Twitter about the new launch. The company is also sharing a link to the Flipkart teaser page for the phone. The link shared by the company mentions the Moto G9. Apart from this, it is written that this phone will be launched next week. Motorola says that the phone will launch on Monday. It is not known whether the phone will be launched in the online event or the announcement will be made on Flipkart and social media at 12 noon.

Moto G9 Play Rumored specifications

According to Geekbench, Motorola’s upcoming smartphone Moto G9 Play will have a 6.2-inch display. The phone will run on a Qualcomm processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The processor is likely to be from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 600-series. The phone is said to have 4GB of RAM. According to the benchmark listing, the Motorola G9 Play will run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Moto G9 Plus Rumored specifications

The Moto G9 Plus smartphone will get a 4,700mAh battery, which will come with 30W fast charging support. The phone can be offered in many storage variants. According to the leaked report, the Moto G9 Plus will also come with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The phone can be offered at a price point of Rs 24,000. The phone will come in another variant apart from 4GB RAM 128GB storage.