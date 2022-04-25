New Delhi: Motorola launched Moto G52 on Monday. Moto’s new smartphone is packed with high-end specifications including a 90Hz flexible pOLED display, 50MP triple rear cameras, and near-stock Android 12 with Motorola’s My UX. The 4GB/64GB model of Moto G52 will be available at Rs 14,499, while the 6GB/128GB variant will cost Rs 15,499. The new phone is also set to go on sale on May 3 at 12 noon in two colour variants–Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White– on Flipkart and along with other leading retail stores.Also Read - Motorola To Launch Moto G52 Next Week In India, Check Expected Features, Price Here

Introducing the all-new #motog52 with revolutionary pOLED 90Hz display & up your style with India’s slimmest, & lightest smartphone in the segment! Starting at just 13,499*! Sale starts 3 May on @Flipkart and at leading retail stores #gowow — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 25, 2022

Specifications of Moto G52

The Phone has pOLED 90Hz FHD+ display.

The phone also comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate

It sports 25% extra colour gamut with DCI- P3 technology.

It also packs DC dimming and 5SGS Blue Light and Motion blur reduction certification.

It packs a 50MP quad function camera system with an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

It has a 16MP front lens.

You also get NFC connectivity, and a dedicated micro-SD card slot.

Moto G52 gets Android 12, with assured upgrade to Android 13 and 3 years of security updates.

It features 33W charger and a 5,000mAh battery.

The phone runs on Snapdragon 680 coupled with up to 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

It also comes with an IP52 water-repellent design.

The phone also has 1TB expandable storage

Moto G52 will be an addition to Moto 'G' smartphone lineup. Motorola has announced that the smartphone comes with an IP52 rating for water resistance. It weighs 169gm and is 7.99mm thick. Moto G52 also features dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos.