Moto Razr 40 Flip Smartphone Now Starts At Rs 44,999; Check Price, Availability, Specifications Here

The Moto Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra smartphones bring back tons of memories, of the old Razr flip phones. Well, the smartphones are now on a whopping discount. Check all details here.

Moto Razr series is a throwback to the old Moto flip phones.

New Delhi: The Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra were launched in June 2023, with the aim of reviving the iconic Motorola Razr flip phones from the early 2000s. These phones, that offers a blend of nostalgia and modern features, have now witnessed a significant price drop, making them an attractive option for consumers in 2024. With their sleek design, powerful performance, and competitive pricing, these devices are definitely worth considering for those who want to relive the flip phone era with a touch of modernity. Hence, let’s take a closer look at the features, specifications, and price details of the Moto Razr 40 and Moto Razr 40 Ultra.

Moto Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra: Price Discount, Availability

Motorola has announced a significant price drop for its Moto Razr 40 Ultra and Moto Razr 40 smartphones in India. The price of the Moto Razr 40 has been lowered by Rs 15,000, making it available at Rs 44,999, down from its original price of Rs 59,999. Similarly, the price of the Moto Razr 40 Ultra has been reduced by Rs 20,000, with the new price set at Rs 69,999, down from the initial price of Rs 89,999. This decision is aimed at enhancing the accessibility of these innovative smartphones to a wider audience.

Where to buy Moto Razr 40, 40 Ultra

Moto Razr 40 : Official website: Rs 44,999 Flipkart: Not available Amazon: Rs 44,000 (with a discount of Rs 3,750 on SBI card)

Moto Razr 40 Ultra : Official website: Rs 69,999 Flipkart: Not available Amazon: Rs 69,999



Moto Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra: Features, Specifications

The Moto Razr 40 and Moto Razr 40 Ultra are two innovative smartphones from Motorola. The Moto Razr 40 features a 6.90-inch primary display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080×2640 pixels. It also has a 1.50-inch secondary display. The phone is powered by Android 13 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel camera, and a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Moto Razr 40 is available in Azure Grey, Cherry Powder, and Bright Moon White colours. It is powered by a 4200 mAh battery that also supports wireless charging.

On the other hand, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra features a 6.9-inch primary display with a resolution of 1080×2640 pixels and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. It is powered by Android 13 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Moto Razr 40 Ultra is available in Infinite Black and Viva Magenta colours. It is powered by a 3800mAh battery that supports both wireless and wired charging.

