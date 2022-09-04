New Delhi: American technology giant Motorola is likely to launch Motorola Edge 30 Fusion on September 8. However, ahead of the official launch, the specifications of the smartphone have been tipped by tipster Yogesh Brar, which include information on the storage variant, processor, and more.Also Read - Motorola To Launch Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro, Moto S30 on August 11
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion could likely be priced between Rs 25,000 to Rs 32,000. Currently, the Motorola Edge 30 carries a price tag of Rs 27,999 for the base variant. Its top 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 29,999. Also Read - Motorola Launches 'Moto g32' Smartphone. All You Need to Know
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion According to the Tipster:
- The Motorola Edge 30 will come with a 6.2-inch pOLED display
- The smartphone will be packed with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
- Under the hood, the smartphone is likely to pack the Snapdragon 695 chipset, which also powers the Moto G82 5G.
- Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will have a 6GB RAM and 128GB variant and an 8GB RAM and 256GB variant, the tipster claims.
- The company typically only offers storage options to 128GB.
- In terms of cameras, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is said to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation)
- A 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera.
- On the front, it is tipped to get a 32-megapixel selfie camera, likely inside a hole-punch cutout.
- The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is also said to come with a 4,020mAh battery with 33W Turbo charging.
- Motorola will continue to flaunt its clean Android OS for its smartphones.
- The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will likely come with Android 12 out of the box.
- Motorola is also expected to launch its premium Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 2022 at the event.