New Delhi: American technology giant Motorola is likely to launch Motorola Edge 30 Fusion on September 8. However, ahead of the official launch, the specifications of the smartphone have been tipped by tipster Yogesh Brar, which include information on the storage variant, processor, and more.Also Read - Motorola To Launch Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro, Moto S30 on August 11

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion could likely be priced between Rs 25,000 to Rs 32,000. Currently, the Motorola Edge 30 carries a price tag of Rs 27,999 for the base variant. Its top 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 29,999. Also Read - Motorola Launches 'Moto g32' Smartphone. All You Need to Know

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion According to the Tipster: