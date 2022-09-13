American technology giant Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 30 Ultra in India. The smartphone comes with top-tier hardware including Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and 125W fast charging support. The smartphone is packed with a massive 200MP camera.Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Fusion's Battery and Cameras Specifications Leaked | Deets Inside

Joining the 200MP main sensor is another 50MP sensor behind an ultrawide lens and a 12MP telephoto for up to 2x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has a 60MP selfie shooter.

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 ULTRA: Here are the features

Technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

Announced: 2022, September 08

BODY

Dimensions: 161.8 x 73.5 x 8.4 mm (6.37 x 2.89 x 0.33 in)

Weight: 198.5 g (7.02 oz)

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY

Type: OLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+, 1250 nits (peak)

Size: 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~90.3% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5

PLATFORM

OS: Android 12

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)

GPU: Adreno 730

MEMORY

Card slot: No

Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM

UFS 3.1

MAIN CAMERA

Triple 200 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.22″, 0.64µm, PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/1.6, (depth), 1.22µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom

50 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm

Features

Dual-LED dual-tone flash, panorama, HDR

Video 8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/320/960fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+

SELFIE CAMERA

Single 60 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.61µm

Features HDR

Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps