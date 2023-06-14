Home

Technology

Realme 11 Pro+, Poco F5 To Redmi Note 12 Pro+: 5 Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

Realme 11 Pro+, Poco F5 To Redmi Note 12 Pro+: 5 Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

The Realme 11 Pro+ gets a 200-megapixel main camera sensor, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip and a curved full-HD+ OLED display.

The device faces some competition in its market segment.

Realme has finally unveiled its 11 Pro series. The brand has launched two new phones – Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+. Both phones possess impressive features, but the 11 Pro+ has some advantages over the other model. A 200-megapixel main camera sensor, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip, a curved full-HD+ OLED display and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging is what the phone has to offer. Priced at Rs 29,999, the device faces some competition in its market segment.

Here are five smartphones that can give tough competition to the Realme 11 Pro+.

You may like to read

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ (Price: Rs 29,999)-

The phone comes with a 200-megapixel camera. It also has optical image stabilisation (OIS). The device has a bright 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its 5,000mAh battery lasts for a long time and has an astounding 120W charging speed.

iQoo Neo 7 (Price: Rs 28,999)-

The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip. The device includes a 6.78-inch FHD + AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS. The phone’s 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging support makes it possible to use the device for a long time without any disruptions.

Poco F5 (Price: Rs 29,999)-

The Poco F5 is considered the most powerful device for gaming purposes. It is also known for its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor. The Poco F5 comes with a bright 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, a 64-megapixel main camera and a 5,000mAh battery backup.

Motorola Edge 40 (Price: Rs 29,999)-

Motorola Edge 40 is one of the most stylish phones in the market. The device gets a 6.55-inch FHD+ POLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone gets a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. The battery is just 4,400mAh, but the Edge 40’s MediaTek 8020 chip offers a seamless experience to users.

Nothing Phone (1) (Price: Rs 29,999)-

The phone’s dual 50-megapixel cameras on the back have significant software updates. A 4,500mAh battery makes it a great option for consumers. The phone comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.