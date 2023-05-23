Home

Motorola Edge 40 With Launched in India: Check Price, Features and Other Details Here

New Delhi: American technology giant Motorola has now officially launched Motorola Edge 40 in India. Priced under Rs 30,000, the Motorola Edge 40 features wireless charging support. Motorola phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor and is claimed by the company to be “world’s slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68” rating.

The handset is priced at Rs 29,999. It will go on sale on May 30 via Flipkart and Motorola India website. Motorola Edge 40 is already up for pre-orders on Flipkart.

As an introductory offer, the company is giving benefits worth Rs 3,100 to Jio users. These include 100GB of additional 5G data (10GB per month) worth Rs 1,000 along with partner offers from Ajio, Ixigo, and ET Prime worth Rs 1,050.

Motorola Edge 40: Key Features

Motorola Edge 40 packs 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage capacity.

The smartphone is offered in three colour options- Reseda Green and Eclipse Black in a vegan leather finish and Lunar Blue in PMMA (acrylic glass) finish.

Motorola Edge 40 comes with a 6.5-inch pOLED panel offering Full-HD resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz refresh rate.

While the models with vegan finish measure 7.58mm in thickness, the variant with the PMMA finish measures 7.49mm.

Motorola Edge 40 display comes with support for HDR10+, Amazon HDR playback, and Netflix HDR playback.

The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC coupled with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4x.

To perform camera duties, there is a dual camera setup on the back.

There is a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide camera with macro vision.

For selfies and video calls, Motorola Edge 40 is equipped with a 32MP camera at the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,400mAh battery.

It comes with 68W TurboFast charging.

There’s support for 15W fast charging too along with 5W reverse charging as well. The phone comes with IP68 rating as well.

