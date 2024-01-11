Home

Motorola G34 5G Starts At Rs 9,999: Check Features, Specifications And Availability

The G34 5G is Motorola's new year release and aims to compete with other low-cost 5G segment phones on the market. Here are more details on the newly launched device in India.

The Moto G34 is set to go Live on sale on Flipkart on January 17 in India.

New Delhi: Motorola is all set to welcome its latest 5G-powered smartphone, the Moto G34 5G. The phone sports a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a vibrant display, and an impressive camera setup. The phone is Motorola’s new year release and aims to compete with other low-cost 5G segment phones on the market. Here are more details on the newly launched device in India.

Moto G34 5G: Price, Availability

While the official e-commerce partner of the Moto G34 5G, Flipkart, shares that the sale will be live on January 17, the details are yet to be confirmed on the official Motorola website. The phone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base model, which comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The G34 also features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is priced at Rs 11,999.

Motorola also has an introductory offer for its customers with a Rs 1,000 exchange bonus, making the phone more affordable, set at the cost to Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. Customers will be able to choose from Charcoal Black, Ice Blue, and Ocean Green colors, with the Green variant boasting a vegan leather finish.

Specifications

The Moto G34 5G runs on the latest Android 14, with a promised upgrade to Android 15 for all its users, along with security patches for three years. The device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display running on a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Panda Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and with different combinations of RAM to choose from, with the option to expand memory up to 16GB virtually.

The Moto G34 5G features a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the rear, along with a 16-megapixel front camera for all selfie needs. The phone comes in combination of 4GB RAM and 128 GB Storage and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of Storage to choose from.

Connectivity & Features

The Moto G34 5G packs in a variety of connectivity options to keep you connected, including 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. For added security and convenience, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock.

The phone is equipped with a generous 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower™ charging, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.

Measuring 162.7 x 74.6 x 8.0mm and weighing in at 180g, the Moto G34 5G is both sleek and lightweight, making it comfortable to hold and use.

The phone will be live for sale on January 17, 2024, on Flipkart and the official website. Be sure to check out other bank offers to avail the lowest cost on this already budget-friendly device.

