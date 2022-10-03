New Delhi: Smartphone brand Motorola on Monday introduced a new affordable smartphone ‘moto g72’ that features a 108MP camera and 10-bit billion colour pOLED display. The device comes in two colour variants — Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue.Also Read - Moto G72 with 4G Chip, 120Hz P-OLED Display To Launch in India Today; Know Full Specifications Here

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, the new smartphone comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with a 30W Turbopower charger, according to the company.

Launched at Rs 18,999, the moto g72 is available in a single 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant for Rs 14,999 on Flipkart for a limited period.

“It also come with clean and captivating near stock Android 12 with assured update to Android 13 and three years of security updates”, the company said in a statement.

The device comes with a 6.6-inch pOLED HDR10+ display and is packed with Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology.

It houses a 108MP rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. The company said that the smartphone is the most sleek, light and stylish phone in the segment, at just 7.99mm and just 166gm.

It comes with premium acrylic glass (PMMA) finish, in-display fingerprint sensor and more. The new smartphone also offers IP52 water repellent design, a customisable user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) and signature moto gestures.