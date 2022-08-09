New Delhi: Motorola on Tuesday launched a new affordable smartphone —moto g32 — that features a full HD+ display with stereo speakers. The new smartphone is available in a single 4GB+64GB storage variant. It is priced at Rs 12,999 on both online and offline platforms. Moto g32 comes in two colour variants — mineral gray and satin silver.Also Read - LG Unveils Wireless Earbuds With Unique Head-Tracking Spatial Audio

The company said in a statement, “Despite being an affordable smartphone, the moto g32 comes with a near-stock Android 12 and focuses on security and privacy with its remarkable ThinkShield for mobile protection feature that ensures enhanced protection from threats to the device,” “The phone also comes with an assured update to Android 13 and guarantees three years of security updates,” it further added. Also Read - Instagram Testing a New Photo Format with Ultra-Tall 9:16 Aspect Ratio. Read Here

Check Motorola moto g32 Smartphone Price

moto g32 smartphone: Rs 12,999 on both online and offline platforms

Check Motorola moto g32 Smartphone Features

The device with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display offers a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is packed with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology.

It houses a 50MP rear camera setup with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 16MP selfie camera.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 Octa-core processor.

The brand new smartphone comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with a 33W Turbopower charger.

The company said that the smartphone also offers IP52 water-repellent design, a side-mounted fingerprint reader to unlock smartphones faster, and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Likely to Feature New 200MP Camera

(With Inputs From IANS)