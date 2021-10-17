New Delhi: Motorola’s new budget smartphone Moto E40 is finally available for online sale on Flipkart during its Big Diwali Sale. The Lenovo-owned brand Motorola’s latest smartphone was launched in India earlier this week with a price tag of Rs 9,499. It comes as a lone variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The Moto E40 device comes in Carboy Gray and Pink Clay colors and its main highlights are a 90Hz display, triple rear, 64GB onboard storage, octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC, near-stock Android experience and more.Also Read - Flipkart Sale 2021: A Few Hours Left! Check Latest Discounts on iPhone, Motorola, Redmi, Realme, POCO, Oppo, Samsung smartphones

In terms of specifications, the Moto E20 features a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate as well as a punch-hole design for selfie camera. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T700 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The native storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. Also Read - Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: iPhone SE, Realme Narzo 20 Pro and More At An Amazing Discounted Rates

Once you hit ‘play’ on the #PerfectEntertainer, you stay hooked! Get ready to be entertained like never before with the brand new #motoe40 at just ₹9,499. Sale starts tomorrow on @Flipkart! https://t.co/rRu2K0I5qv pic.twitter.com/ufkwU8BIIl — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 16, 2021

On the software front, the Moto E40 runs Android 11 out of the box with MyUX on top. The phone houses a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor which is assisted by a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone also comes with 8MP front camera. It also features a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. As for the software, the device runs Android 11 out of the box with no ads and bloatware.

The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery backup that charges via a USB-C port. Connectivity options on the device include dual-SIM card support, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.