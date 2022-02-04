Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched a new smartphone, the upgraded 2022 version of its Motorola Moto G Stylus after much anticipation. It comes with a 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery and is equipped with triple rear cameras. The new phone includes a preloaded Moto Note app that lets you write notes using the bundled stylus, without unlocking the phone.Also Read - Motorola Likely Working on New Flagship With 200MP Camera

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) price has been set at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,400) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Metallic Rose and Twilight Blue colours. Currently, it is available to buy in the US through Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Motorola.com. Motorola has not announced if the smartphone would be launched in other countries, including India.

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 features a 6.8-inch display with a punch-hole cutout at the centre. The display comes with a refresh rate of 90hz. The Moto G Stylus (2022) is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Moto G Stylus (2022) Key Specifications, Features:

Display: 6.80-inch

Processor: MediaTek Helio G88

Front Camera: 16-megapixel

Rear Camera: 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

OS Android: 11

Resolution: 1080×2460 pixels

