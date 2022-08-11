Motorola Moto G62 Launch: Aggressively expanding its G series in India, American tech giant Motorola launched the much-awaited Moto G62 5G on Thursday, August 11. The low-cost 5G option from Motorola, which is also one of the most affordable options in some markets is exclusively available on Flipkart. Ahead of the official launch, the product page of the handset had gone viral on social media.

Moto G62: Price, Specifications Details

Customers might have to pay Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the phone. Powered by the Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, the Moto G62 5G comes with Android 12 and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) IPS display.

The Moto handset will have a triple rear camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery (that supports 20W TurboPower fast charging), the handset has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The device is likely to be available in Midnight Grey and Frosted Blue colours.

Moto G42: Meanwhile, the latest from the house of Motorola, the moto g42 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999*. It features a unique new design language in a slim and light chassis and comes with a 6.4″ AMOLED FHD+ display and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support coming across as a great entertainment package.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: The Motorola edge 20 fusion featuring a versatile 108 MP Quad Function Camera System and 90 Hz 10-bit AMOLED Display will be available starting at just Rs 16,999* for the 6+128GB version. The 8+128GB version, on the other hand, will now be available for just Rs 18,999*.

Moto G82: For those looking at a more versatile 5G smartphone, the moto g82 starting at just Rs 18,999* for the 6+128GB variant and going up to Rs 20,499* for the 8+128GB variant is the ideal phone in this price range featuring a superb 120Hz billion colour pOLED display and it’s the first phone in this segment to feature a 50MP OIS lens for the primary camera.

Moto G52: Moto g52, a device featuring a revolutionary OLED display, Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos®, Android 12 and more, will be available at just Rs 12,499*.

Motorola Edge 20: As for the edge line-up, the Motorola edge 20 with the Snapdragon 778G processor and an immersive 144Hz OLED panel will be available at just Rs 23,999*. On top of that, the Motorola edge 20 Pro, featuring a super-fast Snapdragon 870 processor in tandem with 8GB of RAM will be available at just Rs 29,999*.