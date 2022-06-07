New Delhi: Motorola, with an aim to woo Indian consumers, on Tuesday launched a new smartphone – the “Moto g82 5G” that comes with a higher refresh rate, 50MP camera system with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) along with multiple storage options.Also Read - Motorola E32s Launched In India With 90Hz Display, 15W Fast Charging | Check Price, Specs

Price Range

The starting price of the Moto g82 5G is Rs 21,499 and it is available in two colour variants – “Meteorite Gray and White Lily”. It will go on sale from June 14 on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and leading retail stores. The Moto G82 5G has been priced in India at Rs 21,499 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Also Read - Motorola Razr 3 Leaked Images Reveal Foldable Design With Upgraded Camera. Release Date, Price, Specifications Here

Display

“The Moto g82 5G comes with a revolutionary, flagship-grade 10-bit display which supports an incredible billion colours, 64 times more than standard 8-bit displays,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Motorola To Launch Moto G52 Next Week In India, Check Expected Features, Price Here

“Not just that, the g82 5G features a 120Hz pOLED display which is thinner, lighter, more durable and allows for slimmer bezels as compared to traditional AMOLED displays,” it added.

Camera

The company claimed that Moto g82 5G also disrupts the segment by being the first in its segment to introduce a 50MP OIS camera. The OIS enables consumers to take more stable pictures and videos and also enhances the quality of images in low light conditions.

The 8MP secondary camera acts as an ultrawide as well as a depth sensor, while the dedicated Macro vision lens allows consumers to get 4X closer to their subjects.

Processor and Battery

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform with LPDDR4X RAM, the smartphone comes in two storage options — 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. It houses a massive 5000mAh battery with a 33W TurboPower charger.

Triple Camera Module

At the back is a triple camera module, with a primary 50-megapixel sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Motorola says the phone will support 13 5G bands in India.

The G82 5G runs a near-stock build of Android 12 with minor enhancements. The phone also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and supports Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.