Motorola Moto G9 First Sale Today in India: Chinese smartphone company Motorola has recently launched Moto G9 in the Indian market. Today is the first sale of this smartphone. This smartphone will be sold on the e-commerce website Flipkart at 12 PM today. It was launched in green and blue color variants.

Motorola Moto G9 Specifications, Camera

The Moto G9 has a 6.5-inch HD Plus display with a TFT panel and its aspect ratio is 20: 9. This smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. Ttriple rear cameras have been given in Moo G9. The primary lens is of 48 megapixels, the second 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. An 8-megapixel front camera has been given for selfies. The Moto G9 has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging with it. For connectivity in this smartphone, USB Type C including Headphone Genie and Rear Fingerprint Scanner has been provided.

Motorola Moto G9 Price

The price of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants of Moto G9 is Rs 11,499. Talking about the offers, an instant discount of Rs 500 is being given for purchasing with ICICI bank card or Yes Bank's credit card. Apart from this, discounts will also be availed for taking the phone on EMI from both these bank's credit and debit cards.

This phone coming with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor also has micro SD card support up to 512 GB. If you talk about connectivity, then you get options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. This smartphone also comes with FM radio and NFC support.