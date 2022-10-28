Motorola Moto X40 Expected Launch Date and Time: Motorola is all set launch a new smartphone to its X series called the Moto X40. Once launched, Moto X40 will serve as a successor to the Moto Edge X30 debuted in Chinese markets last year. In the meantime, the Moto X40 has been teased by a Lenovo executive who didn’t unveil much details about the upcoming smartphone.Also Read - Motorola Announces Global Debut of Moto Razr 2022. All You Need to Know

As per reports, Moto X40 is likely to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This smartphone was earlier seen on China Compulsory Certification, or as it is called 3C database quoting model number, XT2301-5. Also Read - Motorola Motoe22s Smartphone to Launch on Oct 17. All You Need to Know

Earlier, Lenovo’s general manager Chen Jin teased the details of Moto X40 through post on a Chinese microblogging website, Weibo. Even as he didn’t provide more details about the smartphone, it is speculated that Moto Edge X30’s successor could be on the cards. Also Read - Moto E32 Launch Today: Know Price in India, Full Specifications, and More Here

As per media reports, Moto X40 could sport an FHD+ display with 50MP primary camera as well as it could pack the unannounced Snapdragon processor, at the time of writing, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Moto X40’s predecessor Moto Edge X30 made its debut in China nearly this year at a price tag of ¥3,199 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant.

On the other hand, Moto Edge X30 sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ POLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 1,080×2,400 pixel resolution. The phone also features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

About the camera, the phone features a triple camera setup on the rear which comprises a 50MP Omnivision’s OV50A40 primary sensor and a 60MP sensor on the front for selfies and video chats.

When will Motorola launch Moto X40 in India?

Motorola is working on a phone with model number XT2301-5 and has received China’s 3C certification for the same model, revealing specifications such as support for 68W fast charging in the listing. However, it is being speculated that the Motorola phone may end up launching in China as Moto X40 later this year.

However, this phone will not remain exclusive to China as Motorola is expected to bring the Moto X40 to international markets, including India. Reports suggest that Motorola X40 may arrive in India and elsewhere as the Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro in March next year.