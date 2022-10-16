New Delhi: Smartphone brand Motorola is all set to launch a new smartphone with a 90Hz refresh rate and several other features for Indian consumers. According to a news report by news agency IANS, the company said that the new smartphone — motoe22s — will be launched on October 17 on Flipkart and other retail stores.Also Read - Bank of Baroda WhatsApp Banking: How to Use, What Services Are Available

"The motoe22s features a fast 90Hz refresh rate that helps you swipe, scroll and switch seamlessly between apps. Enjoy expansive visuals on a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen," the company wrote on the microblogging site Twitter. "Stay tuned as it launches 17th October on @flipkart and other leading retail stores," it added.

This month, the company has launched a new affordable smartphone, “moto e32,” that features a fluid 90Hz IPS LCD, a premium design and a 50MP camera. The moto e32 is available in a single 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant for Rs 10,499, and it comes in two colour variants — eco black and arctic blue. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor, the new smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery.

(With Inputs From IANS)