New Delhi: Foldable handsets have made their mark on the market. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Flip 3 and Oppo Find N—multiple such handsets are available, but the winner in the segment in terms of sales volume has been the traditional flip phone from Samsung and Motorola. As per a report by 91Mobiles, US handset maker Motorola has been working on a foldable device expected to be launched as Razr 3 (codenamed Maven) in July or August. The handset with an improved design is said to be the first real competition for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which was unveiled last year. The new mobile phone will be a new version of the Moto Razr that was first launched in late 2019.Also Read - Motorola To Launch Moto G52 Next Week In India, Check Expected Features, Price Here

Also Read - Motorola Frontier to Feature 194MP Camera: Report

Ahead of the official launch, 91Mobiles and tipster Evan Blass have leaked the features of the Moto Razr 3. Besides, the launch timeline of the upcoming foldable smartphone has also been revealed, which looks very much similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 by Samsung. Also Read - Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 With Tripe Rear Cameras Launched. Check Price, Features

Motorola Razr 3 Expected Specifications

The foldable screen will feature a Full HD+ display

Powered by latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the Motorola Razr 3 is expected to feature a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Talking about the camera department, the Motorola Razr 3 is likely to feature a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP macro sensor.

For a 13 MP selfie camera, the handset will also have a punch-hole notch.

Coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage, the device is expected to be available in 2 colours — Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue.

Motorola Razr 3 Expected Launch Date

According to tipster Evan Blass Razr 3 will launch first in China by late July or early August.

It will also launch in global markets later this year.

Foldable Phones Likely to See A Price Cut

Meanwhile, Samsung is likely planning to reduce the prices of the upcoming foldable phones by using ATL batteries. According to TheElec, Samsung was reviewing using batteries from Chinese battery maker Amperex Technology Limited (ATL) for its upcoming foldable smartphones.

The company is likely considering including ATL as a supplier for its foldable phones to save on costs as analysts expect Samsung to lower the price tags of its latest foldable phones launching later this year. According to the report, batteries account for around 5 per cent of the cost of manufacturing smartphones.

If Samsung’s MX business, the name of its mobile business, approves of the use, it will be the first time that it is using batteries from ATL for its Galaxy Z series of foldable phones.