Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Flip Phones Launched in India | Check Price And Specifications Here

New Delhi: American technology giant Motorola on Monday launched Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 in India. The Razr 40 Ultra comes with a large 3.6-inch outer display and is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. On the other hand, the more affordable Razr 40 features a smaller 1.5-inch outer display and gets a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The specifications for the phones were already revealed ahead of the launch, but we now have the pricing for the foldable phones in the country.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Price and Offers

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra price in India is set at Rs. 89,999 for the sole variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

It will be sold in Viva Magenta and Infinite Black colour options.

Motorola is offering Rs. 7,000 instant discount on the phone when purchased using an ICICI Bank credit card.

Interested buyers will be able to purchase the new Motorola handsets from Amazon India or the official Motorola India website.

For now, users can pre-book the Razr 40 Ultra on Amazon India by paying Rs. 999.

Both handsets will be go on sale in India via Amazon and Motorola India website on July 14.

Razr 40 Price in India and offers

Razr 40 is more affordable and carries a price tag of Rs. 59,999 in India.

It is also available with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The handset is available in Sage Green, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream colourways.

Once again, ICICI Bank credit card users can avail of a Rs. 5,000 instant discount, bringing the price down to Rs. 54,999.

Interested buyers will be able to purchase the new Motorola handsets from Amazon India or the official

Motorola India website.

For now, users can pre-book the Razr 40 Ultra on Amazon India by paying Rs. 999.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specifications

The Razr 40 Ultra is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The handset features a 6.9-inch foldable pOLED display that offers full-HD+ resolution, 165Hz refresh

rate, and up to 1,200 nits brightness.

The phone gets the largest cover screen available on any flip phone right now.

It features a 3.6-inch pOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate and 1,056×1,066 pixels resolution.

The panel also features cutouts for the dual cameras and LED flash.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera.

There’s also a 32-megapixel camera on the inside for selfies and video calls.

The handset comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Razr 40 Ultra features a 3,800mAh battery that supports 30W wired and 8W wireless charging.

Motorola Razr 40 specifications

Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch pOLED display on the inside with 144Hz refresh rate full-HD+

resolution.

The handset offers a smaller 1.5-inch display.

The Razr 40 is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For optics, the Razr 40 also gets a dual rear camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

It features a 32-megapixel inner camera for selfies and video calling.

The handset houses a large 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It also offers wireless charging support.

