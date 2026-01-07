Home

Technology

Motorola Razr FIFA World Cup 2026 edition introduced with special FIFA branding and themed software

Motorola has launched a special FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition of its Razr foldable smartphone, featuring exclusive design elements, themed software features, and fan-focused enhancements for football lovers.

Motorola has officially unveiled a special Motorola Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition, celebrating its global partnership with FIFA World Cup 2026. The limited-edition foldable smartphone is designed for football fans and brings exclusive design elements and themed software features inspired by the upcoming tournament.

The launch is part of Motorola’s “Collections by Motorola” initiative, which focuses on combining iconic design with cultural moments that resonate worldwide.

FIFA-Inspired Design Sets This Razr Apart

The standout feature of the FIFA World Cup 26 Edition is its custom exterior design. The back panel features tournament-inspired colors and geometric patterns that reflect the official branding of the 2026 World Cup. The design aims to capture the energy, unity, and global spirit of football, making the device instantly recognizable.

Motorola has also bundled the phone with exclusive accessories that complement the FIFA theme, reinforcing its limited-edition appeal.

Exclusive Wallpapers, Sounds, and Camera Features

On the software side, the special edition Razr comes preloaded with exclusive FIFA-themed wallpapers, custom ringtones, and notification sounds. Users can also apply an official FIFA watermark to photos captured using the phone’s camera, allowing fans to create tournament-branded content for social media.

These additions are designed to offer a more immersive experience for users following the World Cup from kickoff to the final match.

Familiar Razr Performance With AI Enhancements

Despite the special design, the FIFA edition retains the core hardware of the standard Motorola Razr. It features a foldable display paired with a smart external screen that allows quick access to notifications, music controls, and apps without unfolding the device.

The smartphone is powered by Motorola ai, which enhances photography, battery management, and daily usability. The AI-driven camera system helps capture sharper photos and videos, even in challenging lighting conditions such as stadium environments.

Battery, Durability, and Everyday Usability

Motorola has equipped the device with a 4500mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage for streaming matches, clicking photos, and staying connected. The phone also offers IP48 protection, adding resistance against dust and water splashes for improved durability.

Availability and Expected Pricing

The Motorola Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition will first go on sale in the United States starting February 12, with availability through select carriers and online platforms. The device is expected to be priced around $699.99, with plans to expand to additional markets later.

With this launch, Motorola blends foldable innovation with football fandom, offering fans a smartphone that celebrates the world’s biggest sporting event in style.

