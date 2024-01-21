Home

Motorola Rolls Out Android 14 Beta On Moto G54 5G; Features New Security Patch | Details Here

The Moto G54 5G has started to receive the Android 14 (Beta) update, along with December 2023 security patch and a firmware version of U1TD34.68. Check details here.

Moto G54 is set to receive Android 14 (Beta) updates in India.

New Delhi: Exciting news for Moto G54 users! The Motorola phone with and MediaTek Dimensity 7020 has received the Android 14 Beta update for Indian users. This 1.6 GB update is bundled with the December 2023 security patch and firmware version U1TD34.68 that has made the smartphone more secure. Notably, Moto G54 was launched in India in September last year, and came with pre-installed Android 13 out of the box. Here are details on the features on the new OS update.

All New Android 14 Beta On Moto G54 5G

The latest Android version is an upgrade to the existing Android 13, which was pre-installed on the smartphone at the time of its launch in India. The update includes a new firmware version, U1TD34.68, and a security patch to protect users from potential vulnerabilities and threats. The features also include advanced memory protection to shield the device from exploits on Armv9 silicon and other new ones. Here is the updated changelog for Android 14 Beta for the Moto G54 5G.

Android 14 Beta (U1TD34.68) Changelog:

Personalisation:

More Personalisation Options: You have more options to customise the theme, look, and feel of your smartphone, for example, lock screen clock styles, app icons, and notification bubbles.

You have more options to customise the theme, look, and feel of your smartphone, for example, lock screen clock styles, app icons, and notification bubbles. Custom Lock Screen Shortcuts: You can add quick access to your most used features, say a QR reader or Google Home, directly on your lock screen.

You can add quick access to your most used features, say a QR reader or Google Home, directly on your lock screen. Curated Lock Screen Themes: You can choose from a selection of pre-made themes that adapt to your wallpaper and preferences, all up to you.

Accessibility:

Larger Fonts: Now you can scale text up to 200% for improved readability.

Now you can scale text up to 200% for improved readability. Non-linear Font Scaling: This feature ensures that only the text you need gets bigger, preventing any changes in the layout.

This feature ensures that only the text you need gets bigger, preventing any changes in the layout. Improved Hearing Aid Support: You can fine-tune your hearing aid settings directly from your phone.

Security and privacy:

Advanced Memory Protection: As discussed before, this feature helps to shield your device from exploits on Armv9 silicon.

As discussed before, this feature helps to shield your device from exploits on Armv9 silicon. More Controlled App Permissions: You get to choose and control exactly what data each app can access.

You get to choose and control exactly what data each app can access. Disable Insecure Connections: This allows you to opt for only encrypted cellular connections for better security.

This allows you to opt for only encrypted cellular connections for better security. Ultra HDR Photos: The new enhanced HDR enables the camera to capture stunning photos with more vibrant colors and deeper contrast.

The new enhanced HDR enables the camera to capture stunning photos with more vibrant colors and deeper contrast. Improved Camera Processing: With this update, the apps can now handle longer processing times for better image quality.

With this update, the apps can now handle longer processing times for better image quality. Screenshots With URL: You can now share screenshots with embedded links to the webpage they came from.

Moto G54 Specifications:

The Moto G54 5G comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, 1080 x 2400 pixels, and an adaptable 90Hz refresh rate on its screen. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 5G processor with 3 variants to choose from: 4GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage, 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage options, which can further be expanded with a microSD card inserted into the phone. The G54 5G sports a triple camera system: a 50MP main sensor, 2MP macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor, along with a 16MP front facing camera. The phone has a 5000mAh battery onboard with 15W fast charging and comes pre-installed with Android 13, upgradable to Android 14 Beta. Other features of the Moto G54 5G include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP52 water resistance, and a fingerprint sensor.

Moto G54 5G Prices:

Here is a brief overview at the current price of the Motorola smartphone, though it has, little had little to no difference in price since its launch, however the official website as well as e-commerce websites offer sale on the smartphone. You may also check other discount offers, with credit cards of partnered banks and exchange offers to get the best options for yourself.

Model Launch Price (INR) Amazon Price (INR) Flipkart Price (INR) Official Website Price (INR) 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 13,999 14,499 13,999 13,999 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 14,999 15,499 14,999 14,999 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 15,999 16,499 15,999 15,999 While the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is releasing beta testing for Android 14, the stable version of Android can be expected to release in a few months after testing gets finished, expected around late January-February this year.

