Wrap It Like A Smartwatch: Motorola Showcases Futuristic Bendable Phone; Details More

Motorola's conceptual smartphone, that can be band and wrapped around wrist, has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED display.

Motorola’s Bendable Phone: While many companies are focused on developing foldable screen phones, telecommunications giant Motorola is pushing the boundaries with a more advanced and futuristic concept phone display that can literally wrap around your wrist. Yes, you read that correctly – a phone that can bend and conform to your wrist. Motorola showcased this groundbreaking flexible pOLED display concept phone at the annual Lenovo Tech World 2023 event. The Lenovo subsidiary proudly revealed that this adaptive display concept can be positioned in various stand modes.

Motorola’s Bendable Phone: Full-HD+ pOLED screen

According to Motorola, this new smartphone boasts a full-HD+ pOLED screen that can bend backwards and wrap around your wrist, akin to a wristband. This futuristic smartphone concept made its debut at Lenovo Tech World 2023, and it’s loaded with a bendable full-HD+ pOLED display that can adapt to the user’s needs.

The adaptable display seamlessly transitions between a standard Android phone configuration when flat, to a curved display for a wrist-worn experience, or can be configured into various standing modes. What’s more, this smartphone can also function independently as a bipod, offering a hands-free and user-friendly experience. Motorola is undeniably pushing the boundaries of smartphone design with this innovative concept.

Motorola’s Bendable Phone: Full Android experience

When in the simple flat position, the 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED display can be used as a standard smartphone with a full Android experience like any other high-end smartphone that are available in the market. The phone can be adjusted to a self-standing position with a 4.6-inch display. As per the company, users can wrap the smartphone like a smartwatch to get the similar experience to get a same experience to the external display on the Motorola Razr Plus’s cover screen. However, Motorola hasn’t informed us about when it is planning to launch the smartphone.

Motorola’s Bendable Phone: Other companies also in the race

Motorola showcased a look at the rollable Rizr concept at the Mobile World Congress earlier this year. Other than Motorola, brands such as Vivo, Transsion Holdings and TCL are also working to introduce rollable display form factor in 2024. Notably, Samsung is currently in the top position if we talk about the foldable smartphone space.

Motorola’s Bendable Phone: Generative AI functionalities

Moreover, Motorola showcased innovative generative AI functionalities empowering users to tailor their phones. Through this concept, users have the capability to upload or snap a picture of their attire, generating diverse AI-crafted images that align with their individual style. Additionally, the brand revealed plans for the creation of a personal assistant named MotoAI, designed to operate across both PCs and smartphones. Furthermore, Motorola introduced an AI concept model aimed at enhancing the existing Doc Scanner feature on Motorola camera systems, an AI-powered Text Summarization tool, and a Privacy Content Obfuscation concept that utilizes AI to safeguard user information.

