Motorola To Launch Edge 50 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 In India? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

The new teaser from Motorola hints at the release of the much anticipated Motorola Edge 50 expected to sport a whopping 165 Hz refresh rate.

Motorola launched the Moto Edge 40 in May 2023 in India.

New Delhi: The renowned smartphone manufacturing brand Motorola, popular for its pure and clean Android user interface, is gearing up to launch its latest addition of smartphones, confirmed to launch on April 3, 2024, in New Delhi, and the Indian market. The smartphone is expected to be none other than the new Motorola Edge 50, which is the successor to the popular Motorola Edge 40 smartphone, launched in May 2023 in India. The new Moto Edge 50 is speculated to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor along with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 165Hz refresh rate.

Here are all the details on the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 smartphone, including its launch, expected specs, features, and price in India.

Motorola Teases New Launch in India

Chinese smartphone brand, Motorola is teasing a smartphone launch in India, and it is likely to be the Moto Edge 50 Pro. The upcoming smartphone, expected to be launched on April 3, is rumoured to feature impressive specifications, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a versatile camera system with a 50MP primary sensor, a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display, and fast charging capabilities. The teaser image and leaks strongly suggest that the smartphone being teased is indeed the Moto Edge 50 Pro.

Motorola Edge 50: Expected Features and Specs

While all features and specifications are yet to be confirmed by Motorola, here are some of them, based on speculations and rumours, as follows:

Display : The Motorola Edge 50 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate .

. Processor : It is anticipated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor .

. Camera : The phone is rumored to have a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor .

. Charging : The Edge 50 is expected to support 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging with a 4,500mAh battery capacity.

Operating System: The Motorola Edge 50 is expected to run on Android 14 OS with added updates and security patches in the future.

Motorola Edge 50: Expected Price and Availability

The expected price of the Motorola Edge 50 in India is around Rs. 29,990 for the base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The availability of the Motorola Edge 50 is anticipated to be in the Indian market soon, offering a competitive mid-range device with valuable features. The Edge 50 is expected to be launched in three colors: black, purple, and white with a stone-like pattern. Complete details on the availability, offers, discounts and retail price on the smartphone will be revealed after the launch on April 3, 2024.

